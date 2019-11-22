Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Lanning XII vs Perry XII Dream11 Team Prediction Lanning XII vs Perry XII 2019 1st and 2nd T20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips LA-XII vs PE-XII Match at Phillip Oval, Canberra 4:00 AM IST:

The three-match exhibition series between Lanning XII and Perry XII will be played on November 23 and 24 at the Phillip Oval in Canberra. The tournament will include the Under-19 players from the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and over the three matches, the growth of Women’s cricket in Australia will be showcased. The players have also been selected in conjunction with the WBBL clubs of the respective players.

TOSS – The toss between Lanning XII and Perry XII will take place at 3.30 AM IST on November 23.

Time: 4:00 AM IST

Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Molly Godsell

Batswomen – Georgia Gall, Molly Healy (captain), Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders – Jade Allen, Emma De Broughe, Hannah Darlington (vice-captain), Ella Hayward

Bowlers – Isabelle Arafas, Charli Knott, Zoe Britcliffe

Captain Options: Molly Healy, Isabelle Arafas, Hannah Darlington

Vice-Captain Options: Georgia Gall, Jade Allen, Phoebe Litchfield

SQUADS:

Lanning XII: Molly Healy, Kate Peterson, Georgia Gall, Caitlin Mari, Sienna Ginger, Jade Allen, Emma De Broughe, Isabelle Arafas, Darcie Brown, Charli Knott, Ruth Johnston, (Tess Flintoff – Named in Melbourne Stars squad for WBBL game)

Perry XII: Molly Godsell (WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Lilly Mills, Lucy Cripps, Hannah Darlington, Ella Hayward, Ella Marsh, Alisha Bates, Courtney Sippel, Zoe Britcliffe, Emma Hughes, Amy Smith, (Stella Campbell – Named in Sydney Sixers squad for WBBL game)

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LA-XII Dream11 Team/ PE-XII Dream11 Team/ Lanning XII Dream11 Team/ Perry XII Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.