LAS vs FWU Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal Domestic T20 League, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lumbini All Stars vs Far West United, Playing 11s For Today’s Match TUI Kirtipur 1 PM IST December 24, 2022, Saturday
TOSS – The Nepal Domestic T20 League match toss between Lumbini All Stars and Far West United will take place at 12.30 PM IST
Time – December 24, 1 PM IST
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
LAS vs FWU Dream11 Team
Keeper – Mohammad Shahzad(C)
Batsmen – Harry Tector, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Kushal Bhurtel
All-rounders – KC Karan, Dipendra Singh-Airaa(VC), Shadley van Schalkwyk
Bowlers – Bipul Sharma, Oshane Thomas, Kishor Mahato, Rashid Khan-Jr
LAS vs FWU Probable Playing XIs
Lumbini All Stars: BKEL Milantha, Anil Kumar, Kushal Bhurtel, Harry Tector, Ishwar Pandey, S Dhamala, Dipendra Singh Airee©, Harmeet Singh, Aakash Chand, Bipul Sharma, K Mahato
Far West United: Mohammad Shahzad, Binod Bhandari, Hasim Ansari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, B Sharki, Basant Karki, Hamid Shah, Karan KC©, B Karki, Umair Ali, Rashid Khan
