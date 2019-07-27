Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Lasith Malinga bid farewell to ODI cricket in the most perfect manner. It was a perfect yorker to Tamim Iqbal which floored him literally in the 1st ODI. Malinga ended with three wickets in his final outing as he helped Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 91 runs. Malinga picked Tamim in the first over of the Bangladesh innings and it was a vintage yorker that beat the southpaw all ends up as his bat came down late on the ball. Tamim was gone for a duck.

Here is the video of the delivery that beat Tamim:

” I feel it’s the right time for me to retire from ODIs. I have been playing for the last 15 years for Sri Lanka and this is the right time to move on. My time is over and I have to go. Winning is very important for me; We are a young team. I tried my best throughout my career. Some of the young bowlers in the country have good ability, so they need to try and produce match-winning spells. You have to be a match-winner for your team, that’s my advice,” said Malinga after the match.

“This is the best send-off we could’ve given to Malinga. We gave 200 percent in the field today. Every time we gave the ball, he took a couple of wickets for us. Lahiru Kumara bowled brilliantly too. Those are the positives. He’s (Lasith Malinga) a legend. He’s done good work for Sri Lanka for many years. Today, he did a great job. He put his hand up and did the job for me. We really miss Maali Ayya, hopefully he’ll play the T20s,” said Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.