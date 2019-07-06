India vs Sri Lanka: Veteran cricketer Lasith Malinga may not have had the dream farewell match but he got a warm goodbye from Virat Kohli & Co. After India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets, Kohli went and put his arm around Malinga’s shoulder in a friendly manner as they walked off-the-field only to find the entire Indian team waiting to shake hands and hug him off. Lasith Malinga ends his World Cup career as the 3rd highest wicket-taker in WC history with 56 wickets behind Glenn Mcgrath and Muralidharan. He is best known for his ability to take consecutive wickets, with in-swinging yorkers, he is also the only bowler in the world to have two World Cup hat-tricks, the only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in ODIs.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Rohit slammed his fifth century in the World Cup and bagged the Man of the Match.

“Not really (thought about scoring five hundreds). Like I have been talking about, going out there and do my job. Not thinking about all these kind of milestones. I know if I play well all these things will happen along the way. My job is to keep my head straight and get my team to the finishing line. The shot selection becomes important once you are in. I have to keep telling myself on what sort of shots I can play on that pitch and what sort of bowlers are bowling to me,” said Rohit.