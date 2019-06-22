Sri Lanka vs England: Lasith Malinga defied age to take Sri Lanka to victory with a terrific four for 43 against favourites England. At the fag end of his career, Malinga showcased why he is still a force to reckon with. The 35-year-old bowled with control and precision to outdo the English batters. But, what stole the limelight was a picture that surfaced on the internet where Malinga’s tummy is on full display. The picture seems to have gone viral as fans are reacting hilariously to it.

Lasith Malinga 4-43 against England – fitness is overrated in cricket 😛 #ENGvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/3tHz1WusUb — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 21, 2019

It shows it’s about skills and technique…. then executing them under pressure — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) June 21, 2019

Oh my when is he due? — Naqvi (@ItsEntirelyme) June 21, 2019

A dropped catch and we might’ve had this picture with a different caption. — Vijay Shukla (@VijayShukla07) June 21, 2019

Trainer: YOYO

Malinga: YOLO 😎😎 — Sir Cricket (@SIRMRCRICKET) June 21, 2019

All pak fans who blamed their players’ fitness.. pic.twitter.com/2GcZv4Kf1Y — ashaadbhooti (@SomaariSiddha) June 21, 2019

Beer & curry belly, taking big wickets against home nation in World Cup, that lad’s winning at life 😂 no fuck’s given on silly hairstyle either 🤣 — Ash Taylor 🦉 (@Ash_Wednesday) June 21, 2019

The Lankans edged out England by 20 runs in a low-scoring encounter to stay in the hunt for a semi-final berth.

“(On the dropped catch of Stokes) We know how good a player he is, we’ve seen it in T20 cricket and in the IPL. But we kept sticking to our plans, ensured that he played away dots and put pressure on him. It paid off. Our plan was to stick to line and length on this pitch with the slower ones and bouncers. We have the confidence to influence matches and have faith in ourselves,” said Malinga as he bagged the Man of the Match.