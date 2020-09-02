Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga has pulled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and Australia’s James Pattinson will replace him in the Mumbai Indians squad. The reason is not yet known. Also Read - Suresh Raina Breaks Silence on Hotel Room Rift With CSK Skipper MS Dhoni in UAE, Calls it 'Fabricated'

Malinga had been an integral part of the MI squad in their win over the past few seasons and this will come as a big setback for the defending champions, with less than three weeks to go for the tournament.

Malinga was good with the new ball and at the death overs, where his change of pace and yorkers were difficult for even the best of batsmen to pick.

Not long back, Australia’s Adam Zampa replaced Kane Richardson in the RCB squad as the pacer was going to be with his family for the birth of his first child.

The IPL season is scheduled to start from September 19 and the fixtures are not yet announced by the BCC. Three venues will be used during the course of the tournament to mim=nimise traveling of players amid the pandemic. All the franchises except CSK have started training after their seven-day quarantine.

