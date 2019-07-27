Hailed as one of the greatest-ever death overs bowlers in the history of ODI cricket – Lasith Malinga made quite a reputation for himself which elevated him among the greats of the game. Making his final one-day international appearance for Sri Lanka, Malinga led from the front as he returned with impressive figures of 3/38 to help the hosts beat Bangladesh by 91 runs. During the course. Malinga finished his ODI career as the 9th highest wicket-taker overtaking the legendary Anil Kumble, he scalped 338 wickets in 225 matches in Lankan flannels. He is also the third Sri Lankan bowler to make it in top 10 list of leading ODI wicket-takers after spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas.

Overall, the 35-year-old Malinga featured in 329 international games for Sri Lanka where he scalped 536 wickets. In his 15-year-long cricketing career, the pacer remained in highlight for his unorthodox action, unique hairstyle, and moreover his sharp skills with the white cherry.

Highest wicket-takers in ODIs:

Player Matches Wickets Average M Muralitharan 350 534 23.08 Wasim Akram 356 502 23.52 Waqar Younis 262 416 23.84 Chaminda Vaas 322 400 27.53 Shahid Afridi 398 395 34.51 Shaun Pollock 303 393 24.5 Glenn McGrath 250 381 22.02 Brett Lee 221 380 23.06 Lasith Malinga 226 338 28.87 Anil Kumble 271 337 29.02

Malinga is still a mystery for many batsmen as he has the ability to ball toe-breaking yorkers and also the slower deliveries with the same action and run-up. The 35-year-old made his debut against Australia in Test cricket in 2004. In the same year, he played his maiden ODI against the UAE at Dambulla. Malinga’s T20 debut came against England at Southhampton.

Malinga was the team’s highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. He took 13 wickets in the tournament from seven innings. Malinga is the only bowler to have taken three ODI hat-tricks. He attained a career-high points tally of 675 after a memorable spell of three for 22 against Bangladesh in Colombo on July 2007.

Sri Lanka mark Lasith Malinga’s final ODI appearance with a 91-run win over Bangladesh 👏#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/AyvNmdgVKu — ICC (@ICC) July 26, 2019



His highest ranking was seventh in November 2011, achieved against Pakistan in Dubai.

The pacer had retired from Test cricket in 2011, but he had continued to play other formats since then.

Sri Lanka won the first ODI against Bangladesh by 91 runs and will play in the second ODI on July 28 in the three-match ODI series.