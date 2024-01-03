Home

Sports

Last Ball DRAMA at Newlands! Virat Kohli Does Bail-Trick; Rohit Sharma-Mukesh Kumar CHAT

Last Ball DRAMA at Newlands! Virat Kohli Does Bail-Trick; Rohit Sharma-Mukesh Kumar CHAT

SA vs Ind: Virat Kohli, who was at slip, walked upto the stumps where Markram was and then he changed the bails - something that got India a wicket at Centurion.

Last Ball Drama at Newlands (Image: X Screengrab)

Cape Town: With three minutes left on the clock is when all the drama started, not that it resulted into something really big. With Aiden Markram on strike to face the last ball of the over, Rohit Sharma and the Indian team did not seem to be in a hurry to squeeze in another over and that is when the drama unfolded. It is surely something that would have made the legendary Lt. Shane Warne proud.

Trending Now

Virat Kohli, who was at slip, walked upto the stumps where Markram was and then he changed the bails – something that got India a wicket at Centurion. Markram saw that and asked the umpire to look into it. This did not go down well with Kohli and KL Rahul – who quickly tried to provide their clarification.

You may like to read

At the other end, captain Rohit Sharma was having a long conversation with Mukesh Kumar. All of this upset Markram and that created a lot of anticipation about the last ball. In the past we have seen how such instances affect the concentration of the batter and a dismissal.

Eventually, Mukesh bowls, it is a good length ball outside the off-stump which Markram defends towards covers. It turned out to be an anti-climax after all the build-up. Here is the clip of what exactly happened.

It was truly a ridiculous day of cricket at the Newlands where 22 wickets fell on Day 1. Opting to bat first, the hosts were shot out for a paltry 55. Mohammed Siraj was the star for India as he returned with figures of six for 15. The reaming four wickets were shared by Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar, who picked up two wickets apiece.

At that point of time it seemed it was game over for the hosts, but some phenomenal bowling saw India get bundled out for 153, taking a 98-run lead. India saw a bizarre collapse where they lost their last six wickets for no run. Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets apiece to get the hosts back in it.

In their second essay, the hosts got off to a steady start before they lost Dean Elgar for 12. Mukesh picked up the big fish. Then he followed it up with the scalp of Tony De Zorzi. At stumps, SA trail by 36 runs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.