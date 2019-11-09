Oxfam Trailwalker India is going to hold its 15th edition ‘walkathon for a cause’ Mumbai edition on December 13, 2019, in Karjat (outskirts of Mumbai). The last date for registration which was supposed to be November 1 has now been extended to November 15.

According to Oxfam Trailwalker India Head Leena Goel, the event has received a large number of entries. Since many of them came during the last week, the date of registration has been extended. To register – https://trailwalker.oxfamindia.org/ .

Oxfam Trailwalker has been attracting runners, marathoners and fitness enthusiasts as well as homemakers, CEOs, students, doctors, and even cancer survivors. It allows room for a variety of participants from different backgrounds to do their bit for society and help in Oxfam’s ongoing projects on education, health, gender, forest rights, and discrimination issues in states like Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, 1600 people walked the 100 km and 50 km trails for the 14th edition and over Rs. 5 crores was raised. A global initiative – Oxfam Trailwalker is organized in 17 locations across nine countries, with this year’s Indian edition being conducted in December in Mumbai and in February in Bangalore.

Oxfam India Trailwalker is a team challenge and the biggest fundraising event in India. The amount raised by teams is used to campaign for education, and health for all, to fight economic, social and gender inequality in the six poorest states of India (Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh).