Life at Old Trafford has become tough for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The shocking loss to Newcastle United on Sunday means that Manchester United have registered just three wins from 11 matches this season and their current league points tally of nine from their opening eight games is their worst-ever at this stage of an English Premier League (EPL) campaign. It’s even worse than the team managed by David Moyes in the 2013-2014 season.

Marcus Rashford too understands the seriousness of the problem and assured fans that improvement will be key to the club.

You can’t hide in football and the last few weeks simply haven’t been good enough. As a United fan myself, that hurts. And you deserve better. We know we need to improve and that is our sole focus as a team and as a club. pic.twitter.com/GyHgvQvxeM — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 7, 2019

“You can’t hide in football and the last few weeks simply haven’t been good enough. As a United fan myself, that hurts. And you deserve better,” the England striker tweeted on Monday.

“We know we need to improve and that is our sole focus as a team and as a club.”

Manchester United’s league form since April this year has been atrocious with just 14 points from 15 games which is more than only three other Premier Clubs in this period: Southampton (13), Brighton (12) and Watford (10).

Chants of #OleOut have been doing the rounds on social media, but the club insist the former striker will be given time to try and turn things around and that his job is not in danger.

However, there are some reports which suggest that the club are liming up England boss Gareth Southgate on their shortlist of potential managers if the poor run continues.

United are up against league leaders Liverpool on October 20 (Sunday) and a defeat could potentially see the Red Devils in relegation zone.