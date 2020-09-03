Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Latvia vs Andorra Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Nations League 2020 Matchday 1 – Football Tips For Today's Match LAT vs ADR at Daugava Stadium, Riga: In an exciting UEFA Nations League 2020 encounter on Thursday, Group M teams Latvia and Andorra will be locking horns in the opening game on September 3. The UEFA Nations League LAT vs ADR match will kick-off at 9.30 PM IST. Latvia will look to begin the competition with a victory after a dismal run of form the previous term. During the previous campaign, Latvia failed to bag a single victory, while suffering two defeats. Four games ended in a draw. In the previous game against Austria that was played last November, Lativa won 1-0. Similar figures resemble the other side too, with Andorra suffering two defeats and four draws. Turkey defeated Andorra 2-0 in their previous game. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Nations League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The Nations League match between Latvia and Andorra will start at 9.30 PM IST – September 3 in India.

Venue: Daugava Stadium, Riga.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Josep Gomes

Defenders: Kaspars Dubra, Raivis Jurkovskis, Jordi Rubio, Moises San Nicolas

Midfielders: Alexandre Martinez, Sergio Moreno (VC), Arturs Zjuzins

Forwards: Janis Ikaunieks (C), Roberts Uldrikis, Aaron Sanchez

LAT vs ADR Predicted Playing XIs

Latvia: Roberts Ozols, Pavels Steinbors, Davis Oss, Marcis Oss, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Igors Tarasovs, Elvis Stuglis, Vladislavs Sorokins, Raivis Jurkovskis, Kriss Karklins, Kaspars Dubra.

Andorra: Ferran Pol, Iker Alvarez, Josep Gomes, Marc Rebes, Marc Vales, Jesus Rubio, Max Llovera, Moises San Nicolas, Marc Garcia, Jordi Rubio, Marc Pujol.

LAT vs ADR SQUADS

Latvia: Pavels Steinbors, Davis Oss, Roberts Ozols, Kaspars Dubra, Igors Tarasovs, Marcis Oss, Antonijs Chernomordijs, Raivis Jurkovskis, Arturs Zjuzins, Vladislavs Fyodorovs, Davis Ikaunieks, Roberts Uldrikis, Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Kriss Karklins, Vladislavs Sorokins, Elvis Stuglis, Janis Ikaunieks, Roberts Savalneiks, Vladislavs Fjodorovs, Ritvars Rugins, Glebs Kluskins, Martins Kigurs, Alvis Jaunzems, Eduards Emsis, Andrejs Ciganiks.

Andorra: Josep Gomes, Iker Alvarez, Ferran Pol, Moises San Nicolas, Marc Vales, Marc Rebes, Jordi Rubio, Jesus Rubio, Marc Garcia, Lax Llovera, Sergio Moreno, Marc Pujol, Alexandre Martinez, Marc Ferre, Aaron Sanchez, Emili Garcia, Marcio Vieira, Sebas Gomez, Ludovic Clemente, Louis Blanco, Marc Ferre, Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Victor Bernat, Luigi San Nicolas.

