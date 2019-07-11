India vs New Zealand: Amid rumours of MS Dhoni retirement, fans are queuing up asking him not to call it a day. Renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest to have weighed in on the topic. She asks Dhoni to not even consider hanging up his boots in a heartfelt tweet. She starts by warmly wishing Dhoni ‘Namaskar’ and then she says that she has been hearing talks about his retirement and that he should not consider it. “Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye,” read her tweet.

