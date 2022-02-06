New Delhi: The sporting fraternity led by cricketers on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and paid glowing tributes to the melody queen, saying she will forever remain in everyone’s heart. Mangeshkar (92), one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure at a city hospital earlier in the day, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her.Also Read - Farewell, Nightingale! India's Most Revered Singer Begins Her Final Journey Amid 'Lata Didi Amar Rahe' Slogans

Mangeshkar voice had a lasting effect on the people of Pakistan as well. Cricketing fraternity from Pakistan expressed their deepest condolences on twitter. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, former captain Shoaib Malik and fast bowler Hassan Ali shared their messages which was widely appreciated in India.

End of a golden era. Her magical voice and legacy will continue to live in the hearts of millions worldwide. An unparalleled icon! RIP Smt. Lata Mangeshkar Ji. pic.twitter.com/sOmhJtPT1I — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) February 6, 2022

– Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022) We have grown up listening to the melodious songs of Madam Noor Jehan & Lata Mangeshkar jee, the world has lost another asset today. Lata Mangeshkar jee will be dearly missed by every music lover around the world… #RipLataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/Cy7heTl2bk — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) February 6, 2022

– RIP Lata Mangeshkar 💔 pic.twitter.com/9l4oLO0qxv — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) February 6, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja expressed his condolences too. It is noteworthy that Rameez has worked as a commentator in India for a long time.

Lata Mangeshkar was the epitome of grace, humility and simplicity and therefore greatness.. a lesson for all. Kishore Kumar and now her death has left me music broken! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) February 6, 2022

Mangeshkar had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to the Breach Candy Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team.

Inputs from PTI