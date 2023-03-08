Home

‘Laughter Guaranteed’-Rohit Sharma Plays Holi With Team India | Watch Viral Video

Rohit Sharma-led India is currently preparing for the fourth Test match set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is currently away from home because of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. On Wednesday Rohit Sharma was seen playing Holi with his teammates in a team bus and in Ahmedabad ahead of the final (fourth) Test against Australia.

The whole team of India was seen happy and enjoying Holi together Rohit Sharma was throwing colours on his teammates, The Board of Control for Cricket in India took their social media as shared the video, and the reel got viral in no time. Here is the viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Rohit Sharma-led India is currently preparing for the fourth Test match set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Winning the final Test of the series is important for the Indian side in order to seal their spot in the World Test Championship 2023 (WTC 2023) final to be held in England in a couple of months.

Australia have already qualified for the final after beating India in the third Test match and leads the WTC table. India, however, will have to depend on the result of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series, in case they fail to win the fourth Test match.

Sri Lanka would need to win both their Tests against New Zealand and then have to rely on the result of the last Test between India and Australia in order to entertain any thoughts of qualifying in the final. India’s loss will open the doors for Sri Lanka.

