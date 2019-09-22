Lavers Cup 2019: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the greatest tennis players ever and then to see them coach each other during a match is nothing short of a dream come true for fans. It happened on Day 2 of the ongoing Lavers Cup and surprisingly both helped each other win their matches. While Nadal’s advise helped Roger overcome the Krygios threat, Roger returned the favour as his advise helped Nadal beat Canada’s Milos Raonic. “After five shots rally, you are winning more than him,” Nadal said Federer after Kyrgios took the first set. “Like 8-5 for you – I checked the numbers so the percentages are much better for you. I know it’s difficult because he reads the ball so well. Wait for the right one and then attack because he’s not missing.”

It helped Federer as he bounced back to take the second set from the Aussie and force a decider which he eventually won 6-7(5) 7-5 10-7.

After the win, Roger praised Nadal’s coaching tips and said their ideas “often align”.

He also said, “When it comes to rally points, he is excellent. He knows how much is enough and how much is too much. And he’s a great problem, solution finder.”

Later in the day, Nadal was 3-4 down in the second set against Raonic when Federer returned the favour with some invaluable advise for Nadal which helped him.

Federer said, “Always when you see a chance to come to the net against him, always challenge him to do a passing shot. You’re so good at the net.

“Spin, slice, more like this. Like in the old days!”

Eventually, Nadal won the match 6-3, 7-6.