Nadal quips to Federer, “You decide on the second serve when Jack is serving Tsitsipas has to stay back not you. But when John is serving, you”(Federer) have to come forward.” He added, “If you don’t follow this, you’ll be done on the net. Otherwise, John with his big serve can play the tricks.” Later, Federer also agreed to Nadal’s tactics and nodded in agreement.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Team Europe took the first 7-5. But, early in the second set Team World got an early break.

Earlier, Roger was seen coaching Nadal and vice-versa. This is the charm of Laver Cup where fans get to see the very best, not against each other like always, but with each other. In the singles category, Nadal will be up against Krygios, whereas Federer will face Isner and Zverev will lock horns with Raonic later in the day.

After a long consultation with the team doctor, US Open 2019 champion Nandal withdrawn from his matches on Sunday because of injury.

Nadal said: “I’ve had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I’m so disappointed I’m not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest.

“The atmosphere has been amazing here in Geneva and of course I’m going to be there for all my teammates and do everything I can to support them and help Team Europe win the Laver Cup.”