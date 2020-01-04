Arturo Vidal is suing his club FC Barcelona over unpaid bonus amounting to 2.4 million euros but coach Ernesto Valverde says it won’t have any effect on the midfielder’s spot in the team.

Vidal’s lawyers have filed complaint with Spain’s player’s union, a development which has come amidst talks of the Chilean unhappy at not getting enough playing time. “In contractual situations there’s always a difference of opinion and the issue will be resolved internally,” Valverde told reporters ahead of Barcelona’s Saturday clash with Espanyol.

He added, “We all know Arturo here, he is the same as always and that’s that, I don’t see any problem. I don’t think this will have any impact on the pitch and that’s all I’m concerned with. He’s training well at the moment.”

Vidal’s agent Fernando Felicevich is reporedly looking to seal a transfer to Italian club Inter Milan in the ongoing January window. While the former Bayern Munich and Juventus star has in the past expressed his desire to play for the Spanish giants but the arrival of Frenkie De Jong have further impacted his stocks at Camp Nou.

Barca face 20th-placed Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. “We’ve looked at have done Espanyol have done in recent games and what Abelardo [Fernandez] did at Alaves, how he approached the games against us…” Valverde said of the match.”They are in a difficult situation. It’s a derby and the distances in these games don’t exist; you play a lot with your heart.”They are in a complicated situation and a new LaLiga and a new impulse begins with the incentive that it is a game of a big rivalry.”We want to win because of that emotional component, too.”