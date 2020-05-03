Former Australia pacer Brett Lee called VVS Laxman a batsman gifted with a wonderful technique that allowed him to tackle the best bowlers in the world fearlessly. Laxman and Lee squared off multiple times during their career, with the former pacer dismissing the batsman seven times in seven Tests. Also Read - Had Difficulties Facing Brett Lee and Dale Steyn When I Started Playing For India: Rohit Sharma

However, that doesn't take away from the fact that Laxman enjoyed tremendous success against the former World Champions. Lee explained how Laxman's amazing technique, couple with solid foot movement allowed him to get on top of bowlers rather than the other way around.

"It was so hard to get through his technique, a beautiful technique, wasn't scared of the ball, had a lot of time and great foot movement," Lee said on the Cricket Connected show on Star Sports.

Laxman has scored 2434 runs against Australia in 29 Tests at an average of 49.61 with six centuries. Lee bowled to Laxman during his maiden Test century when he scored a magnificent 167 in a losing cause in 2000, and also during his knocks of 178 in 2004 and 109 in 2008. As a matter of fact, all these innings came at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Furthermore, the first four of Laxman’s six ODI centuries were scored against Australia, with Lee being part of the attack on three of them.

“He had that cheekiness about him and that cheekiness in a batsman is hard sometimes because when they’re cheeky and on song, they don’t care who’s bowling at what pace, they’ll get through it and they’ll make you pay and hurt,” Lee, who picked up 690 international wickets for Australia, said.

“And VVS sort of had that knack of knowing when a person’s about to get through his spell. He would get through the tough time and then cash in when need to. It was great fun to bowl against him.”