LAZ vs BAY Dream11 Tips And Prediction Champions League

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match LAZ vs BAY at Stadio Olimpico: In a mouth-watering Group F encounter of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 on Wednesday night, Bayern Munich will square off against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico – February 24 in India. The UEFA Champions League LAZ vs BAY match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Lazio have been consistent in Serie A and look likely to end Italy's top-flight domestic campaign with a top-four finish. Currently occupying the sixth position, they are just two points away from moving up to the third spot and will compete with the likes of Roma, Atalanta, and Juventus for a top-four finish. Simone Inzaghi's men were on a winning streak with six consecutive league games before their loss to Inter Milan. On the other hand, Bayern Munich are in the middle of a poor run and have struggled to register wins after winning the Club World Cup in Qatar. Since then, the Bavarians have dropped points in two of their Bundesliga matches by playing out a 3-3 draw with their latest outing ended in a loss against Eintracht Frankfurt. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Lazio and Bayern Munich will start at 1.30 AM IST – February 24 in India.

Venue: Stadio Olimpico.

LAZ vs BAY – Recent Form

Lazio: W L W W L

Bayern Munich: L D W W W

LAZ vs BAY My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer

Defenders- Mateo Musacchio, Jerome Boateng, Francesco Acerbi, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Alberto, Kingsley Coman (VC)

Strikers- Robert Lewandowski (C), Ciro Immobile

LAZ vs BAY Predicted Playing XIs

Lazio: Pepe Reina, Mateo Musacchio, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Bouna Sarr, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Choupo- Moting, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski.

LAZ vs BAY SQUADS

Lazio (LAZ): Thomas Strakosha, Pepe Reina, Alessio Furlanetto, Marco Alia, Gabriel Pereira, Luiz Felipe , Patric , Djavan Anderson, Nicolò Armini, Wesley Hoedt, Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Mateo Musacchio, Damiano Franco, Marzio Pica, Angelo Ndrecka, Mattia Novella, Adam Marusic, Enzo Adeagbo, Lucas Leiva, Andreas Pereira, Luis Alberto, Joaquín Correa, Marco Parolo, Gonzalo Escalante, Senad Lulic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari, Danilo Cataldi, Marco Bertini, Alessandro Cerbara, Szymon Czyz, Abukar Mohamed, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Mohamed Fares, Ciro Immobile, Felipe Caicedo, Raul Moro, Vedat Muriqi.

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández, Nianzou Kouassi, David Alaba, Kilian Senkbeil, Chris Richards, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Alexander Lungwitz, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martínez, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Stiller, Daniels Ontuzans, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Armindo Sieb.

