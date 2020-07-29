Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lazio vs Brescia Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match LAZ vs BSC at Stadio Olimpico, Rome: In the upcoming Serie A 2019-20 fixture, Lazio will be up against 19th-placed Brescia in the upcoming clash in of the tournament at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Lazio are fourth in the points table with 75 points, they have won 23 matches in the season, played six draws and lost seven. The hosts Lazio picked up a thumping 5-1 in their last Serie A clash against Verona.

Meanwhile, for Brescia, they are 19th in the Serie A standings with 24 points. Brescia have managed to win six games in the season with six draws and 24 losses, including a 1-2 loss in their last Serie A clash against Parma. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Lazio and Brescia will start at 11 PM IST.

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: T Strakosha

Defenders: Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Massimiliano Mangravit

Midfielders: Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sandro Tonali, Nikolas Spalek

Forwards: C Immobile (C), Joaquin Correa, Ernesto Torregrossa

LAZ vs BSC Probable Playing XIs

Lazio: Thomas Strakosha, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Patricio Gil, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Parolo, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile.

Brescia: Lorenzo Andrenacci(GK), Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Papetti, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Alessandro Semprini, Birkir Bjarnason, Alfredo Donnarumma, Daniele Dessena, Ernesto Torregrossa, Andrea Ghezzi, Simon Skrabb.

LAZ vs BSC SQUADS

Lazio (LAZ): Silvio Proto, Guido Guerrieri, Thomas Strakosha, Marco Alia, Francesco Acerbi, Jordan Lukaku, Denis Vavro, Patricio Gil, Bastos, Adam Marusic, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Nicolo Armini, Jorge Silva, Senad Lulic, Marco Parolo, Leiva Lucas, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ricardo Kishna, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Djavan Anderson, Andre Anderson, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa, Bobby Adekanye.

Brescia (BSC): Lorenzo Andrenacci, Enrico Alfonso, Jesse Joronen, Diego Abbrandini, Stefano Sabelli, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Daniele Gastaldello, Andrea Cistana, Bruno Martella, Ales Mateju, Alessandro Semprini, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Papetti, Andrea Ghezzi, Emanuele Ndoj, Dimitri Bisoli, Mattia Viviani, Sandro Tonali, Daniele Dessena, Nikolas Spalek, Jaromir Zmrhal, Birkir Bjarnason, Matteo Cortesi, Ernesto Torregrossa, Florian Aye, Alfredo Donnarumma, Simon Skrabb, Mario Balotelli.

