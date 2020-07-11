Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lazio vs Sassuolo Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Football Match LAZ vs SAS at Stadio Olimpico, Rome: In the upcoming Serie A 2019-20 fixture, Lazio will be up against eighth-placed Sassuolo on the super Saturday (July 11). The Serie A fixture will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. The Serie A LAZ vs SAS football match will kick-start at 8.45 PM IST. Second-placed Lazio will look to get back to winning ways when they face off Sassuolo. Lazio was giving a good fight to table topper Juventus for the title but suddenly they lost the way and suffered two back to back losses against AC Milan and Lecce respectively. They're seven points behind Juventus and from here each and every game is a must-win contest for them. On the other hand, Sassuolo will look to extend their five match's unbeaten streak. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between Lazio and Sassuolo will start at 8.45 PM IST.

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Consigli

Defenders: L Felipe, S Radu, F Acerbi

Midfielders: M Lazzari, M Parolo, F Magnanelli, J Boga, L Alberto

Forwards: C Immobile (C), F Caputo (vc)

LAZ vs SAS Probable Playing XIs

Lazio: T Strakosha; S Radu, F Acerbi, L Felipe; Jony, L Alberto, L Leiva, M Parolo, M Lazzari; C Immobile, F Caicedo.

Sassuolo: A Consigli; M Muldur, V Chiriches, G Magnani, G Kyriakopoulos; F Magnanelli, M Locatelli; D Berardi, G Defrel, J Boga; F Caputo.

LAZ vs SAS SQUADS

Lazio (LAZ): Silvio Proto, Guido Guerrieri, Thomas Strakosha, Marco Alia, Francesco Acerbi, Jordan Lukaku, Denis Vavro, Patricio Gil, Bastos, Adam Marusic, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Nicolo Armini, Jorge Silva, Senad Lulic, Marco Parolo, Leiva Lucas, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ricardo Kishna, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Djavan Anderson, Andre Anderson, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa, Bobby Adekanye.

Sassuolo (SAS): Stefano Turati, Alessandro Russo, Gianluca Pegolo, Andrea Consigli, Stefano Piccinini, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Leonardo Fontanesi, Mert Muldur, Rogerio da Silva, Federico Peluso, Gian Marco Ferrari, Filippo Romagna, Jeremy Toljan, Marlon Santos, Vlad Chiriches, Giangiacomo Magnani, Hamed Junior-Traore, Mehdi Bourabia, Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga, Andrea Ghion, Lukas Haraslin, Jacopo Pellegrini, Francesco Caputo, Giacomo Raspadori, Gregoire Defrel, Domenico Berardi.

