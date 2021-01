Dream11 Team Prediction

LBP vs NPC Nepal One Day Cup 2021 Match 11: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Nepal Police Club vs Lumbini Province in Kirtipur 9:00 AM IST

TOSS: The Nepal One Day Cup 2021 match toss between Nepal Police Club vs Lumbini Province will take place at 08:30 AM IST January 21.

Time: 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

LBP vs NPC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Pranit Thapa Magar

Batters – Saurav Khanal, Sunil Dhamala (VC), Sandeep Rajali (C), Kushal Bhurtel

All-Rounders – Dipendra Singh Airee, Krishna Karki

Bowlers – Sagar Dhakal, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rashid, Anil Kharel

SQUADS

Lumbini Province:

Krishna Karki, Pranit Thapa Magar, Saurav Khanal, Sandeep Rajali, Rajbir Singh, Dipendra Rawat, Sandip Sunar, Bikram Bhusal, Anil Kharel, SS Thapa, Amit Tamang, Prakash KC, Jitendra Sahani, Dev Khanal.

Nepal Police Club:

Dilip Nath, Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Sunil Dhamala, Manjit Shrestha, Prem Tamang, Yogendra Singh Karki.

