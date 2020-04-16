Responding to former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen’s question, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Thursday reacted with a sarcastic jibe. A curious Pietersen posed a question to Gambhir about why he does not smile. Also Read - Murali Vijay Would Like to Have Dinner With Ellyse Perry, Says 'She is so Beautiful' | WATCH VIDEO

The former left-handed opening batsman used a picture from England’s tour of India in 2008, where the Indian team is celebrating the wicket of the Englishman after he is dismissed by Yuvraj Singh. Also Read - Will Bowl at 150 kph And he Will Get Out: Shoaib Akhtar on How he Would Have Dismissed Virat Kohli

The banter started when Star Sports announced a session of #AskStar where they have asked fans to hurl questions towards Gambhir, Pietersen and Danny Morrison. Also Read - Doesn't Know Where he is Hitting: Delhi Capitals Ishant Sharma on Rishabh Pant

Pietersen tweeted: “Can we get GG to smile?”

Can we get GG to smile? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 15, 2020

To this Gambhir replied: “Well #legend guess u forgot!!! You have given me many reasons to smile. One of them came in December 2008 in Chennai. I think the scoreboard read Kevin Pietersen lbw b a certain #piechucker Yuvraj Singh.”

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus lockdown, both Gambhir and Pietersen have used their star-power to spread awareness among the citizens by urging them to stay indoors and maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings.