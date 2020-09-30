LCO vs FGB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's LCO vs FGB Match 15 at Frankfurt Oval:

The European T10 series has moved back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event.

The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC e.V, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 30 Schedule

#Match 11, FCA04 Darmstadt vs MSC Frankfurt, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 12, SV Wiesbaden 1899 vs Lemar CC Oberursel, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 13, FC Germania Bieber vs FCA04 Darmstadt, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 14, MSC Frankfurt vs SV Wiesbaden 1899, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 15, Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber will take place at 8:00 PM (IST) – September 30.

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

LCO vs FGB Squads

A Gul (captain), S Hask (vice-captain), K Teja Yadam, M Rahmtullah, M Rahul, R Singh Bajwa, T Kumar Verma, M Ebadullah, S Miran, A Shams, Y Kumaresan

LCO vs FGB Squads

Lemar CC Oberursel: Sher Hask, Alif Gul, Momand Rahamatullah, Sher Sadakat, Sher Miran, Sakhi Allah-Noor, Atif Shams, Rahul Mishra, Anar Khan, Momand Ezharullah, Sher Yasin, Bryan Samuel, Momand Ebadullah, Mohammad Ahmad

FC Germania Bieber: Harjinder Singh, Komal Teja Yadam, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Ranjit Singh-II, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Ravi Teja Manam, Kamran Nadeem, Lovedeep Ghotra, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Muhammad Zahid, Srihari Nandamuri, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian, Gurjinder Singh-II

