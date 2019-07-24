Pakitan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has been accused of having affairs with multiple girls and manipulating them with his stardom. A twitter user, who has leaked screenshots of WhatsApp chats, has named the star cricketer for exploiting girls sexually and taking advantages of them in wrong manners.

The screenshots, in which Imam was seen denying the allegations made against him and threatening the girl, have gone viral on social media. According to the reports doing rounds in Pakistani media, the Twitter user has claimed that various other girls approached and informed him about Imam’s wrongdoings.

So finally chats leak ho he gaye 😁😁

Aur proves chahiye to contact me as well 😁😁

Imam ul haq is not dating 7 or 8 infct its in 100s 👏👏 #imamulhaq pic.twitter.com/BIPf4WrW0v — Cricky Updates (@CrickyUpdates) July 24, 2019

So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he’s single. Some of the screenshots attached from girl 1: pic.twitter.com/UzIl98ryAw — Aman (@LalaLoyalist) July 24, 2019

After the screenshots went viral, many came in support of the victims and shamed the cricketer. While there were also many who appeared in favour of Imam-ul-Haq and said the girls were at the wrong side and they should be held guilty in the entire fiasco.

Lately, Imam-ul-Haq has been in the middle of criticism for his failure to perform on the cricket field as well. The batsman could not produce any memorable knock in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019 and was subject to condemnations from all angles.