Mumbai, Dec 9: Indian tennis veteran and Olympic medallist, Leander Paes stresses on the need for sports, not only just for the aspiring athletes, it's also about creating a space for job opportunities in India. Sport is not just only for winning accolades, it's all about making a mark as a potential contributor to the country's GDP. The performances of the athletes in the last few years have made it evident that sport in India is much more than the players and skilled professionals are equally important to understand the nuances of the industry.

The Grand Slam winner is of the opinion that the advent of sports leagues and India's performances in the world stage has shown significant spike in consumer interest, when it comes to sports.

A report commissioned by Sporjo has revealed the transformation of Indian sports during the past decade.

Observing the growth of the industry across parameters, Leander Paes, strategic advisor, Sporjo said, “India’s performance at the Olympics has put Sports at the centre of discussions. Such results are a big boost to showcase that sport is a great career choice – be it as a pro athlete or as a professional in the sports arena. It’s not just about winning medals, it’s about creating jobs and opportunities in our country.”

The report by Sporjo on Sports Careers said that the sports market in India was estimated at approximately INR 100 billion in FY 2020, making 0.1% of the country’s GDP. The report also noted the potential for further expansion as the contribution of the industry in India’s GDP is lower than the global average of 0.5%.

