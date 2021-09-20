Mumbai: Upcoming web series ‘Break Point’, which explores the on- and off-court partnership of iconic tennis duo Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Peas, will also talk about what went wrong between them. In the series, ace tennis player Sania Mirza will shed light on what a partnership means to sportspersons.Also Read - Break Point Trailer: Zee5 Brings Tennis Icons Candid With Its New Series, Show To Premiere On THIS Date

Sania will appear as one of the guests in the web series who will comment on the iconic tennis partnership.

Sania says: "Leander is an extrovert. He's a leader whether it's on the court or in a conversation; he is always the first person to start a conversation. He leads you on the court. Mahesh on the other hand is very introverted. At first, you would think that Mahesh is very arrogant but it's only that he is so shy and so within himself. I have had the opportunity to play with them so I can tell you."

The series will also give a detailed account of the highly publicised split between the two tennis players.

Sharing her insights, Sania adds, “I know that when something is not working off the court how difficult it is to get on the court with that person and try to fight and try to put all those things aside and find that motivation and emotion to fight together. It’s not easy when you’re not getting along with the person.”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under their banner Earthsky Pictures, ‘Break Point’, the seven-episode series will stream on ZEE5.