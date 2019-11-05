Australia legend Adam Gilchrist has advised Rishabh Pant to get the knowledge he can from MS Dhoni but feels he must carve his own identity rather than copying the legendary figure.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who has been touted as veteran Dhoni’s successor, has found himself in the firing line quite often in his brief international career so far. A series of terrible shot-selection and then the latest DRS gaffe when his advise to take review in the series opening T20I against Bangladesh in Delhi came a cropper, has resulted in criticism.

But Gilchrist, himself a wicketkeeper-batsman during his legendary career, has backed the youngster calling him ‘a very talented player’ and advising to not put him under undue pressure. “Rishabh looks like a very talented young player,” Gilchrist told IANS. “Just don’t put too much pressure on him too early and expect that he’s going to produce Dhoni-like performances every day. My advice to Rishabh Pant will be: learn everything you can from Dhoni. Don’t try to be Dhoni. Just try to be the best Rishabh Pant you can.”

Gilchrist, who played 96 Tests, 287 ODIs and 13 T20Is between 1996 and 2008, is also not a big fan of drawing comparisons between two players. “I’m not big on comparisons, like I have said before. I think Indians fans shouldn’t be trying to compare him to Dhoni. Dhoni has set such a high benchmark. One day someone might match it but it is probably unlikely,” Gilchrist said on the sidelines of a promotion event by Tourism Western Australia,” he said.