India captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on former captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for kickstarting the era where India emerged triumphant from mental battles that Test cricket throws.

India sealed a dominating 2-0 series win against Bangladesh after recording an innings and 46 runs victory in the Pink Ball Test at the Eden Gardens inside three days on Sunday. The hosts had won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs in Indore.

“Test cricket is a mental battle. We’ve learnt to stand up. It all started from Dada’s (Sourav Ganguly) team. The belief is key and to be honest we’ve worked hard, and reaping the rewards of it,” Kohli said at the presentation ceremony, when asked abut his side’s dominating run in the longest format.

With the win, India notched up a record 12th consecutive Test series victory at home and also consolidating their position at the top of the World Test Championship table.

India’s fast bowling department of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav grabbed all Bangladesh wickets on offer in the second Test and have been the highlight in both the Tests. Despite the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli reckons his pacers believe that they can do well in any condition.

“It’s similar to when we play in other countries, it’s about the belief. The way these guys are bowling they can pick wickets anywhere. Even the spinners, it’s about believing they can pick wickets overseas. We’re in the right frame of mind to capitalise on the opportunities and we’re enjoying it.”

He also applauded the fans for packed house on all three days of the match.

“Amazing, the numbers have only gotten better. We didn’t think so many people will turn up today as we know the game will end earlier. This crowd sets the right kind of example. To reiterate the point of Test centres, this is a great example,” he said.

Meanwhile, for his 12 wickets in the second Test, Ishant, who ended with the figures of 5/22 and 4/56, was awarded the Man of the Match.

“Pitching the ball up is something we developed during the last game. Me and bowling coach discussed it. It wasn’t a fluke. Pink ball is a little difficult, it didn’t swing at the start and we need to adjust to the conditions,” he said.