London: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent Arsenal fans an emotional message, saying leaving the club without a proper goodbye 'hurts'. Spanish club Barcelona struck a deal on January 31 that would allow Aubameyang to leave Arsenal on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain was pictured training with his prospective new teammates after arriving in Spain January 31 before the transfer deadline. Arsenal said February 1 that Aubameyang had left the club after a mutual agreement with Barcelona.

The Gabonese international, who was stripped of the club's captaincy in December following a disciplinary breach, posted an emotional message on Instagram on Tuesday, thanking Arsenal fans for their support.

“To the Arsenal fans, Thank you for making London home for me and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me. Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

“I have always been 100 per cent focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts — but that is football. I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future,” Aubameyang said.

During his four-year stint at Arsenal, Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 163 appearances and helped the club win the 2019 FA Cup.