Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hit back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic who told him to stay away from political activism. LeBron has been very vocal about his views on several occasions on public platforms. In the past, he has also bashed Donald Trump during his tenure as US President. The basketball legend also gave his opinion about other injustices and inequality in America from time to time.

Zlatan advised LeBron to keep his political views to himself as he feels sharing their political views is the first big mistake people make when they become famous.

After the win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, LeBron responded to Zlatan's criticism and said: "I would never shut up about things that are wrong."

The basketball great further said he will continue to raise his voice for social injustice, racism and systematic voter suppression.

“I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social injustice, racism, systematic voter suppression, things that go on in our community,” James added.

“I know what’s going on still, because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that’s going through the same thing, and they need a voice, and I’m their voice. I’ll use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that’s going on around this country and around the world. There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand how powerful this platform and my voice is.”

"I have 300+ kids at my school who need a voice and I'm their voice…I'm the wrong guy to go at, I do my homework." @KingJames weighs in on the recent comments made by soccer superstar @Ibra_official that people should "do what they're good at" and "stay out of politics".



LeBron recalled comments made in 2018 by Ibrahimovic regarding the racism in Sweden. The basketball legend further said he do his homework before making any statements and speaks from a very educated mind.

“He’s the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a (traditional Swedish) last name, he felt like there was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch,” James said. “I speak from a very educated mind. I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at, because I do my homework.”