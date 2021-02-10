LEE vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies ODD

Leeward Islands vs Barbados Pride Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s LEE vs BAR at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In another exciting match of West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Islands will take on Barbados Pride at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Wednesday. The West Indies ODD LEE vs BAR match will start at 11 PM IST – February 10. Both teams will be aiming to return to winning ways after losing their previous encounters in Super50 Cup. Leeward Islands lost the season opener to the Windward Islands. Barbados, on the other hand, managed to get only 91 runs on the board from 29.3 overs while chasing a target of 236 in a rain-marred game. They ultimately lost to Guyana by 56 runs when the D/L method came into play. Here is the West Indies ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and LEE vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, LEE vs BAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, LEE vs BAR Probable XIs West Indies ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Barbados Pride vs Leeward Islands, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies ODD. Also Read - BEN vs FTH Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona Match 15: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Bengali vs Fateh at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 9 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between the Leeward Islands and Barbados Pride will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 10. Also Read - CFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

Time: 11 PM IST. Also Read - FTH vs GRA Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 14: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Fateh vs Gracia at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 7 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

LEE vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tevyn Walcott

Batters – Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar (C)

All-Rounders – Roston Chase, Jason Holder, T Warde

Bowlers – Ashley Nurse (VC), Quinton Boatswain, Hayden Walsh

LEE vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Leeward Islands: Amir Jangoo (wk), Kieran Powell, Nitish Kumar, Ross Powell, Montcin Hodge (C), Terrence Warde, Keacy Carty, Hayden Walsh, Ashmead Nedd, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge.

Barbados Pride: Zachary McCaskie, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks, Tevyn Walcott (wk), Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Keon Harding, Akeem Jordan, Chemar Holder.

LEE vs BAR Squads

Leeward Islands: Devon Thomas (C), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo (WK), Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Terance Ward, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Barbados Pride: Jason Holder (C), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drake, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ LEE Dream11 Team/ Leeward Islands Dream11 Team Prediction/ Barbados Pride Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – West Indies ODD/ Online Cricket Tips and more.