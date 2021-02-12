LEE vs GUY Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies ODD

Leeward Island Hurricanes vs Guyana Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LEE vs GUY at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In another exciting match of West Indies ODD 2021, Leeward Island Hurricanes will take on Guyana Jaguars at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Friday. The West Indies ODD LEE vs GUY match will start at 11:00 PM IST – February 12. With likes of Assad Fudadin, Chandrapal Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer and Leon Johnson in their ranks, Guyana Jaguars boast a strong batting unit that can thrash the best of the batters. The Leeward side comprises some big stars like Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar and Hayden Walsh that provides them an edge over their opponents. Here is the West Indies ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and LEE vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, LEE vs GUY Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, LEE vs GUY Probable XIs West Indies ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Leeward Island Hurricanes vs Guyana Jaguars, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies ODD.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Leeward Island Hurricanes and Guyana Jaguars will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 11.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

LEE vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Devon Thomas

Batters – Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer(C)

All-Rounders – Keacy Carty, Christopher Barnwell

Bowlers – Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge, Hayden Walsh(VC), Romario Shepherd

LEE vs GUY Probable Playing XIs

Leeward Island Hurricanes: Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar, Keacy Carty, Devon Thomas, Amir Jangoo, Hayden Walsh, Terrence Warde, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge, Ashmead Nedd

Guyana Jaguars: Assad Fudadin, Chandrapal Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Chris Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith

LEE vs GUY Squads

Guyana Jaguars: Assad Fudadin, Chandrapal Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Chris Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Tevin Imlach, Kemol Savory, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis

Leeward Island Hurricanes: Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar, Keacy Carty, Devon Thomas, Amir Jangoo, Hayden Walsh, Terrence Warde, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge, Ashmead Nedd, Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Jeremiah Louis, Nino Henry

