Leeward Islands vs Jamaica Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LEE vs JAM at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua: In the twelfth match of the Super50 Cup today, Leeward Islands will lock horns with Jamaica. With three defeats out of three, Jamaica are at the sixth spot in the six-team tournament. Leeward Islands are just a rung above with one win and three defeats from four games so far.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Leeward Islands and Jamaica will take place at 6:00 PM IST – February 19.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

LEE vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Andre McCarthy (captain), Nitish Kumar (vice-captain), Aldane Thomas, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty, Fabien Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Quinton Boatswain, Hayden Walsh

LEE vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

Leeward Islands: Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar, Keacy Carty, Devon Thomas, Terrence Warde, Hayden Walsh, Colin Archibald, Ashmead Nedd, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge

Jamaica Scorpions: Aldane Thomas, Brandon King, Paul Palmer, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell, Javelle Glen, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell

LEE vs JAM Full Squads

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge, Amir Jangoo, Nitish Kumar, Keacy Carty, Devon Thomas, Terrence Warde, Hayden Walsh, Colin Archibald, Ashmead Nedd, Nino Henry, Jeremiah Louis, Kofi James, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell

Jamaica: Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Romaine Morrison, Paul Palmer, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell, Javelle Glen, Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith, Aldane Thomas, Brandon King

