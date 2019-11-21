Dream11 Tips And Predictions

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Leeward Islands and Canada will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) on November 21.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Devon Thomas (vice-captain), Jahmar Hamilton

Batsmen – Kieran Powell, Jeet Mehta, Kanwarpal Tathgur

All-Rounders – Harsh Thaker, Nitish Kumar (captain), Terrance Warde

Bowlers – Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Shahid Ahmadzai

LEI vs CAN Predicted XI:

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty, Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas, Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Terrance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Quinton Boatswain, Jason Campbell, Sheeno Berridge

Canada: Jeet Mehta, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker, Nitish Kumar, Arslan Khan, Kanwarpal Tathgur (captain), Shreyas Movva (wicketkeeper), Shahid Ahmadzai, Sana-ur-Rehman, Kanwar Mann, Nauman Zafar

SQUADS:

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty, Devon Thomas (wk), Akeem Saunders, Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Terrance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Kezron Archibald, Quinton Boatswain, Rahkeem Cornwall, Amir Jangoo, Yannick Leonard, Sheeno Berridge.

Canada: Kanwarpal Tathgur (c), Shreyas Movva (vc), Shahid Ahmadzai, Arslan Khan, Nitish Kumar, Kanwar Mann, Jeet Mehta, Yax Patel, Rayyan Pathan, Sana-ur-Rehman, Harobindeep Sekhon, Harmandeep Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nauman Zafar

