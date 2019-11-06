Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Leeward Islands vs Combined Campuses and Colleges Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 1 LEI vs CCC at St. Kitts: West Indies premier one-day domestic tournament – Super50 is back. In the opening encounter, defending champions Combined Campuses and Colleges will take on Leeward Island at Warner Park in St. Kitts. The game will be played under the lights and the team batting second might hold a little advantage because of the dew factor. In the first edition of the tournament – CCC won the title of Super50. However, this time around it won’t be an easy task for the Carlos Brathwaite-led side as only four players have been retained from the squad which lifted the trophy un 2018-19 season. Both Leeward Islands and CCC were part of the Group B in the last edition but this time, they are in Group A alongside Barbados, Jamaica and Canada teams.

TOSS – The toss between Leeward Islands and Combined Campuses and Colleges will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Devon Thomas, Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Jonathan Drakes (VC), Carlos Brathwaite, Rahkeem Cornwall (C), Kavesh Kantasingh, Akshaya Persaud, Akeem Jordan, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell.

LEI vs CCC Probable Playing XIs

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Devon Thomas, Jahmar Hamilton (C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Akeem Saunders, Terrance Warde, Sheeno Berridge, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Amir Jangoo.

Combined Campuses and Colleges: Jonathan Drakes, Romaine Morris (WK), Kyle Corbin, Paul Palmer, Akshaya Persaud, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Sadique Henry, Akeem Jordan, Kavesh Kantasingh, Larry Joseph, Ojay Shields.

SQUADS

Combine Campuses and Colleges: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Jonathan Drakes, Sadique Henry, Akeem Jordan, Larry Joseph, Kavesh Kantasingh, Abhijai Mansingh, Odain McCatty, Romaine Morrison, Paul Palmer, Akshaya Persaud, Jarlarnie Seales, Ojay Shields.

Leeward Islands: Devon Thomas (C), Justin Athanaze, Deran Benta, Shane Burton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Elroy Francis, Nino Henry, Kofi James, Alzarri Joseph, Orlando Peters, Kadeem Phillip, Javier Spencer, Hayden Walsh Jr, Tyrone Williams.

