Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Leeward Islands vs Combined Campuses And Colleges Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group A Match LEI vs CCC: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Leeward Islands and Combined Campuses And Colleges will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Kieron Powell (captain), Carlos Brathwaite (vice-captain), Devon Thomas, Montcin Hodge, Akeem Saunders, Jonathan Drakes, Sadique Henry, Terrance Warde, Larry Joseph, Jason Campbell, Akeem Jordan

SQUADS

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty, Devon Thomas (wk), Akeem Saunders, Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Terrance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Kezron Archibald, Quinton Boatswain, Rahkeem Cornwall, Amir Jangoo, Yannick Leonard, Sheeno Berridge.

Combined Campuses And Colleges: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Akeem Jordan, Jonathan Drakes, Kyle Corbin, Sadique Du Shawn, Luciano Henry, Romaine Morris, Jarlarnie Niquan, Nigel Seales, Ojay Shields, Paul Palmer, Akshaya Persaud, Kavesh Kantasingh, Larry Joseph, Abhijai Mansingh, Odain Orlando McCatty

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEI Dream11 Team/ CCC Dream11 Team/ Leeward Islands Dream11 Team/ Combined Campuses And Colleges Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more