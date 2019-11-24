Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips LEI vs JAM Group A Match at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts 6:30 PM IST:

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Leeward Islands and Jamaica will take place at 6:00 PM (IST) on November 24.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Devon Thomas

Batsmen – Kieran Powell (vice-captain), Assad Fudadin, Andre McCarthy (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Montcin Hodge

All-Rounders – Terrance Warde

Bowlers – Oshane Thomas, Sheeno Berridge, Jason Campbell, Jamie Merchant

LEI vs JAM Predicted XI:

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas, Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Akeem Saunders, Terrance Warde, Kezron Archibald, Quinton Boatswain, Jason Campbell, Sheeno Berridge

Jamaica: Aldaine Thomas (wicketkeeper), Assad Fudadin, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Rovman Powell (captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith, Derval Green, Oshane Thomas, Dennis Bulli

SQUADS:

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty, Devon Thomas (wk), Akeem Saunders, Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Terrance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Kezron Archibald, Quinton Boatswain, Rahkeem Cornwall, Amir Jangoo, Yannick Leonard, Sheeno Berridge

Jamaica: Rovman Powell (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkruma Bonner, Dennis Bulli, Assad Fudadin, Nicholson Gordon, Derval Green, Christopher Lamont, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Marquino Mindley, Denis Smith, Aldane Thomas, Oshane Thomas

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEI Dream11 Team/ JAM Dream11 Team/ Leeward Islands Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.