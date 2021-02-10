Live Streaming Cricket West Indies ODD

In match no. 3 of West Indies ODD, Leeward Islands will take on Barbados at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Wednesday evening. Both teams have had similar starts to their Super50 Cup campaign. The former played in the inaugural match of the competition, where they suffered a defeat against Barbados. Their bowling unit let them down, as the target of 285 was always going to be difficult to chase down here in Antigua. Meanwhile, Barbados met Guyana in their first game but a rain-curtailed contest cut-short their hopes and they lost the match due to a bizarre D/L rule. For obvious reasons, this game is extremely crucial for both teams. Here are all the live cricket streaming details of Leeward Islands vs Barbados Pride – Super50 Cup Match 3. Also Read - LEE vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 3: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Leeward Islands vs Barbados Pride at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 11 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

When is the Leeward Islands vs Barbados Super50 Cup match be played?

The first match of the West Indies ODD tournament will be played between Leeward Islands and Barbados will take place on February 10, Wednesday. Also Read - Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Streaming FA Cup in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch MAN UTD vs WHU Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

What time will the Leeward Islands vs Barbados West Indies ODD match be played?

The Leeward Islands vs Barbados West Indies ODD match will start at 11 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10.30 PM IST. Also Read - Guyana vs Barbados Live Streaming West Indies ODD Match 2 Super50: When And Where to Watch GUY vs BAR Online Cricket Streaming Live Updates

Where will the Leeward Islands vs Barbados West Indies ODD match be played?

The Leeward Islands vs Barbados West Indies ODD match will be played in Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Where can you watch the match between Leeward Islands vs Barbados in India on TV?

The West Indies ODD Leeward Islands vs Barbados match will not be aired on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the match between Leeward Islands vs Barbados?

The online live streaming of West Indies ODD match can be live-streamed on Fancode App.

What are the probable XIs for the Leeward Islands vs Barbados match 3 in West Indies ODD?

Leeward Islands: Devon Thomas (C), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo (WK), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Tarrence Warde.

Barbados Pride: Jason Holder (C), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott, Akeem Jordan.

LEE vs BAR SQUADS

Leeward Islands: Devon Thomas (C), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo (WK), Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Terance Ward, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Barbados Pride: Jason Holder (C), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drake, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott.