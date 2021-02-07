Live Streaming West Indies ODD

In the opening match of the West Indies ODD, two top teams – Leeward Islands and Windward Islands – will lock horns on Sunday at Antigua. It is expected to be a high-scoring game as both sides have big-hitters.

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands Details

When is the Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands West Indies ODD match be played?

The first match of the West Indies ODD tournament will be played between Leeward Islands ans Windward Islands will take place on February 7, Sunday.

What time will the Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands West Indies ODD match be played?

The tournament opener will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands West Indies ODD match be played?

The Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands West Indies ODD match will be played in Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Where can you watch the match between Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands in India on TV?

The West Indies ODD match will not be aired on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the match between Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands?

The match can be live-streamed on Fancode App.

Probable XI for the match

Windward Islands

Sunil Ambris (captain), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Emmanuel Stewart(WK), and Kevin Stoute

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo(WK), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Tarrence Warde

SQUADS

Windward Islands

Sunil Ambris (captain), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute

Leeward Islands

Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo(WK), Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Terance Ward, Hayden Walsh Jr