Leg-Spin Duo Of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav REVEAL Indian Legend Virender Sehwag Named Them ‘KulCha’

New Delhi: The leg-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are arguably the two of the finest Indian spinners of the current generation and have proved their mettle over the years.

Their heroics have earned them a name which at first reminds us Indians of a popular bread, but ‘KulCha’ here means an all different taste of success.

In a recent interaction with Gaurav Kapoor on Breakfast With Champions, the spin duo revealed how Indian legendary batter Virender Sehwag came up with the name.

”I think after South Africa series in 2018. He (Chahal) took 17 wickets and I (Kuldeep) took 16 wickets and for the first time we won against South Africa in South Africa. After that Viru bhai (Virender Sehwag) came up with Kul-Cha and Cha-Ku”, Kuldeep Yadav revealed.

Well Cha-ku or Chaku means knife, which is obviously used for their sharpness and this title would’ve also been a fitting name to their duo but KulCha stands out perfect.

For India, across all formats, Kuldeep has 168 scalps in 89 matches, whereas Chahal has 212 wickets under his belt in 147 matches.

In the ongoing 2023 IPL season, Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a total of 12 wickets in 9 matches and Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav has scalped 8 wickets in 9 games.

But their teams are in contrasting positions as far as the points table look. Rajasthan are in the top 4, placed at 4th, while Delhi are the bottom of the table, still having an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

The 2008 IPL champions defeated Delhi by a good 57 runs back in early April.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.