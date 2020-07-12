Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Leganes vs Valencia CF Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match LEG vs VAL at Butarque: In another exciting La Liga matchup on super Sunday, Leganes will be taking on Valencia CF at the Butarque Stadium on July 12. The La Liga LEG vs VAL football match will kick-start at 11 PM IST. It has been a real struggle for Leganes as they dangle at the 19th spot with just 29 points on board and are likely to be demoted to the lower division given the fact that they're six points off safety wit three games to go.

Meanwhile, Valencia are in at eighth with 50 points and are on the back of a 2-1 win over Valladolid. A win for them could push them into sixth but the game more or less is a dead rubber, which can lead to a free-flowing and adventurous game of football. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Leganes and Valencia CF will start at 11 PM IST.

Venue: Butarque Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- J Cillessen

Defenders- D Wass, J Gaya, P Estupinan, A Hernandez

Midfielders- D Parejo (C), R Torres (VC), D Brasanac

Forwards- M Gomez, R Moreno, A Lopez

LEG vs VAL Probable XIs

Leganes: Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Javi Diaz, Jesus Navas, Sergio Escudero, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilon, Sergi Gomez, Jules Kounde, Pablo Perez Rico, Lucas Ocampos.

Valencia: Jasper Cillessen, Eliaquim Mangala, Hugo Guillamón, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Ferrán Torres

LEG vs VAL SQUADS

Leganes (LEG): Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Javi Diaz, Jesus Navas, Sergio Escudero, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilon, Sergi Gomez, Jules Kounde, Pablo Perez Rico, Lucas Ocampos, Ever Banega, Oliver Torres, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Rony Lopes, Nemanja Gudelj, Fernando Francisco Reges, Jose Mena, Genaro Rodriguez, Luuk de Jong, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso, Munir El Haddadi, Jose Alonso Lara.

Valencia (VAL): Cristian Rivero, Jaume Domenech, Jasper Cillessen, Hugo Guillamon, Thierry Correia, Javier Jimenez, Cristiano Piccini, Daniel Wass, Jaume Costa, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Eliaquim Mangala, Ezequiel Garay, Vicente Esquerdo, Lee Kang-In, Manu Vallejo, Ferran Torres, Carlos Soler, Daniel Parejo, Denis Cheryshev, Alessandro Florenzi, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Francis Coquelin, Ruben Sobrino, Maxi Gomez, Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro.

