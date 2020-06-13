Dream11 Team Prediction

LEG vs VLD La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Legane FC vs Valladolid Football Match at Butarque 11:00 PM IST June 13 Saturday:

La Liga has resumed behind closed doors. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between LEG vs VLD will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Butarque

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Masip

Defenders: C Awaziem, D Siovas, J Silva

Midfielders: O Rodriguez, O Plano, K Rodrigues, R Mesa

Forwards: S Guardiola, E Unal, G Carrillo

Starting XI

Leganes: Iván Cuéllar, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem, Roger Assalé, Juan Soriano, Guido Carrillo,Roberto Rosales, Roque Mesa, Aitor Ruibal, Ibrahim Amadou, Óscar Rodríguez

Real Valladolid: Jordi Masip, Kiko, Mohammed Salisu, Joaquín, Rubén Alcaraz, Michel, Hervías, Nacho Martinez, Pedro Porro, Enes Ünal, Sandro Ramírez

SQUADS

Leganes (LEG): Andre Grandi, Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Pablo Lombo, Chidozie Awaziem, Dimitrios Siovas, Jonathan Silva, Kenneth Omeruo, Marc Navarro, Roberto Rosales, Rodrigo Tarin, Unai Bustinza, Alexander Szymanowski, Bryan Gil, Ibrahim Amadou, Javier Eraso, Kevin Rodrigues, Oscar Rodriguez, Recio, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Aitor Ruibal, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale

Real Valladolid (VLD): Jordi Masip, Jose Antonio Caro, Samuel Perez, Antonito, Javi Moyano, Javi Sanchez, Kiko Olivas, Mohammed Salisu, Nacho Martinez, Pedro Porro, Raul Garcia-Carnero, Fede San Emeterio, Hatem Ben Arfa, Joaquin-Fernandez, Matheus Fernandes, Michel, Oscar Plano, Pablo Hervias, Ruben Alcaraz, Toni Villa, Waldo Rubio, Enes Unal, Miguel De la Fuente, Raul Uche, Sandro Ramirez, Sergi Guardiola, Stiven Plaza

