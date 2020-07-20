Real Madrid staved off a spirited fightback from Leganes as the La Liga champions ended the season with a 2-2 draw, dropping the points for the first time since resumption. Captain Sergio Ramos had given Real the lead as early as the ninth minute before Bryan Gil brought Leganes to level terms in the stoppage time of first half. Also Read - Manchester City Mulling Legal Action Against La Liga Chief Javier Tebas

Marco Asensio then struck in the 52nd minute with Real regaining the lead. 12 minutes before the regulation time, substitute Roger Assale drew parity as Leganes reignited their hopes of surviving. However, they were left heartbroken Zinedine Zidane's men holding them at the Butarque, drawing the season to a close.

"The lads are broken. We had it within our grasp," Leganes manager Javier Aguirre was quoted as saying by AFP.

Earlier, Barcelona ended their season on a high with a 5-0 thrashing of Alaves. Lionel Messi struck twice to secure a record seventh Pichichi Trophy for finishing as the highest individual scorer of the season.

“I’m never that bothered about the individual prizes and I would have preferred it to have come with a league title like before,” Messi said who had earlier criticised Barcelona for surrendering the title to their bitter rivals.

Messi ends with 25 goals, four clear of Real’s Karim Benzema who ended second.

Both Real and Barcelona will now turn their focus on Champions League last-16 stage.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad and Granda CF booked Europa League spots.

Sociedad held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw thanks to Adnan Januzaj’s 87th-minute strike while Granada crushed Athletic Bilbao 4-0.