Legend League Cricket Issues Legal Notice Against Sreesanth Over ‘FIXER ROW’ Involving Gautam Gambhir

The LLC commissioner has issued a legal notice to the former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth for breaching the protocols of the league.

New Delhi: Two-time World Cup winner and former Indian paver S. Sreesanth has been landed in deep trouble as the Legends League Cricket (LLC) commissioner has issued him a legal notice in the ‘Fixer Row’ incident. The controversy started when both former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth got into a heated argument during the LLC match between the India Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, December 6.

On Thursday morning (Dec. 7), a viral video of an argument between the two former players surfaced on the internet. Gautam, leading the India Capitals, could be seen in an argument with the former Indian pacer playing for Gujarat.

The umpire had to intervene between the two players to calm things down. Meanwhile, Gambhir has not directly commented on the matter, but he shared a cryptic post on the former Indian pacer on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREE SANTH (@sreesanthnair36)

After the heated exchange, Sreesanth shared a video on Instagram where he told everything about his fight with the India captain. The former pacer then made a few serious allegations where he mentioned Gambhir insulted him with some harsh usage of words.

At first, he didn’t say what Gambhir exactly said to him. But sooner or later, the former Indian opener, Gambhir, shared a cryptic post on his ‘X’ handle in response to Sreesanth’s claims. In reply to that post, the pacer revealed that Gambhir called him a ‘fixer.’ In addition, he claimed that the batter abused Sreesanth in the middle.

Smile when the world is all about attention! pic.twitter.com/GCvbl7dpnX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2023

On Thursday, LLC issued a statement regarding the argument between the two players and said they would conduct an internal investigation into the violation of the code of conduct.

“The incident that has been the talk in the cricketing world violates the code of conduct and necessary action will be taken against all that have violated the very clear rules stated by the league’s Code of Conduct and Ethics Committee,” LLC said in an official statement.

After a thorough investigation regarding the matter, the LLC commissioner has issued a legal notice to the former Indian pacer for breaching the protocols of the league.

The notice states that Sreesanth was guilty of breaching his contract while playing in the T20 tournament. Further, it stated that talks with the pacer will only commence once he removes the videos slamming Gambhir.

