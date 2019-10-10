Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Peter Cech has swapped football for Ice Hockey after penning a deal with a British club Guildford Phoenix as goaltender.

Cech called time on his football career last season and has said he’s looking forward to his association with the Phoenix. “I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get the match experience,” Cech told the club’s website. “I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play. After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid.”

Cech won four Premier League titles, Champions League, Europa League, four FA Cups and three League Cups while representing Chelsea before heading to Arsenal with whom he won the FA Cup.

However, the 37-year-old said he will continue with his role as Technical and Performance adviser at Chelsea despite taking up the new sport. ‘Some people seem to think I changed my job. No I didn’t,” he posted on Twitter. “Luckily my job as the Technical and Performance adviser at Chelsea FC doesn’t stop me in my spare time from playing the game I loved as a kid and which I’ve been playing for years. While being professional footballer I couldn’t play the games for obvious reason… now I can.”

“The signing of Petr is massive for the Pheonix. He is a great guy who trains hard and I cannot wait to see him make his debut,” Pheonix head coach Andy Hemmings said.