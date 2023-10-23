Top Recommended Stories

Legendary Indian Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At Age Of 77

Updated: October 23, 2023 3:59 PM IST

By Utkarsh Rathour | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

Legendary Indian Cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi Passes Away At Age Of 77. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Indian cricketing legend Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday (Oct 23), aged 77. The former Indian captain was regarded as one of the greatest spinners to have ever graced the game.

