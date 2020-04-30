Former India skipper and a Mohun Bagan legend Chuni Goswami passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 in a Kolkata hospital after suffering from a prolonged illness. Goswami, who was a popular figure in Indian football, also led the national team to win the gold in the 1962 Asian Games. He also led the side in the 1964 Asian Cup, where India emerged runners-up. Also Read - Maybe I Would Like to Play a Little Again: Arjen Robben

He was suffering from underlying ailments with sugar, prostrate, and nerve problems. His family confirmed he had been admitted to a private hospital in the morning and he passed away at 5 PM in the evening due to a cardiac arrest.

