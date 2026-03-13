Home

Sports

Legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to attend Kuldeep Yadavs wedding with Vanshika

Legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to attend Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding with Vanshika

Star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to attend Kuldeep Yadav's wedding with Vanshika.

Virat and Rohit are expected to attend Kuldeep Yadav's wedding with Vanshika

Star Indian player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Kuldeep Yadav, is known for his incredible bowling performance and wicket-taking abilities. However, Kuldeep is all set to marry his fiancée Vanshika in Mussoorie on March 14.

Kuldeep Yadav announces his wedding after Team India won the T20 World Cup 2026

The couple announced this great news after team India defeated New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final to win the title. However, Kuldeep and Vanshika got engaged before the T20 World Cup 2026.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is likely to attend his wedding

However, Indian legendary players and one of the biggest duos, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are likely to attend his weeding.

Mussoorie’s biggest hotel The Savoy booked for Kuldeep’s wedding

According to the reports, Mussoorie’s iconic Savoy Hotel is being booked for the wedding. Star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to attend their teammate’s wedding. Both family members and VIP guests will also be there to attend the couple’s special moment.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Some reports claimed that the entire hotel has been booked for Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika’s marriage and is likely to remain unavailable for other guests for two to three days. Not only this, the hotel management confirmed that almost 80 rooms have been reserved at The Savoy.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also gets invitation for Kuldeep and Vanshika’s wedding

According to report, Kuldeep Yadav’s father, Ram Singh Yadav, also invited Lucknow’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the star player’s wedding and reception.

Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies likely to be held on March 13

Kapil Dev Panday, who is a family friend and coach of Kuldeep Yadav, cleared that the Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies of the star Indian player are set to be held on March 13.

However, according to reports, the couple is all set for a grand reception party on March 17 at the Centrum Hotel in Lucknow.

Who is Vanshika?

Star Indian player, Kuldeep Yadav’s fiancée and future wife, Vanshika, is a childhood friend of Kuldeep, who is a resident of Shyam Nagar, Kanpur and she works at LIC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.