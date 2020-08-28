Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan, tennis’ legendary men’s doubles pair, have announced they are retiring from professional circuit days ahead of US Open where they made their Grand Slam debut in 1995. Also Read - Western & Southern Open: Andy Murray Advances to Second Round, Venus Williams Exits

Together the Bryan brothers, during their storied 22-year career, won a record 119 trophies including 16 Grand Slam titles Olympic gold at 2012 Games and all nine ATP Masters 1000s.

"We just both feel it in our guts that it is the right moment," Mike Bryan, older of the twins by two minutes said. "At this age it takes so much work to go out there and compete. We love playing still but we don't love getting our bodies ready to get out there. The recovery is tougher. We feel like we were competitive this year, last year, the year before."

Mike added they “want to go out right now where we still have some good tennis left.”

During their peak, that came between 2012 and 2013, Bryan brothers held all four major titles and Olympic gold too.

They spent a total of 438 weeks as the top-ranked men’s doubles pair and 10 season at the top.

“We were pretty much unstoppable for those years,” Bob said was quoted as saying by The New York Times. “We were down a break of serve and smiling, and not one bit of negativity drifted into our game.”

Reflecting on their partnership, on and off the field, Mike said, “We’re still best friends, and we just have a stronger connection now than ever. You know how tough it can be as brothers to get along all the time. And we made it work for so long in high-pressure situations, eating every meal together, spending every practice together.”